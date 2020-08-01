Tense situation outside Kalmunai hospital after woman dies

By Sihan Farook

A tense situation arose outside the Kalmunai North Base Hospital after a woman died just hours after giving birth to a child.

The 34 year-old pregnant woman had been admitted to hospital yesterday and she gave birth to a male child.

However doctors had said that the woman had developed some complications and had to be operated on.

She was later reported dead raising suspicions among her family and others.

A tense situation arose outside the hospital today forcing the Police to intervene.

The Police arrested at least five people for unruly behaviour outside the hospital. (Colombo Gazette)