Standard Chartered Sri Lanka wins big at “The Asset Triple A Awards 2020”

Standard Chartered Sri Lanka has won big at “The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC and Risk Management Awards 2020” announced recently, with awards for ‘Best Service Provider for Cash Management’ and ‘Best Service Provider for Trade Finance’ in Sri Lanka. The Bank also took the award for ‘Best Payments and Collections Solution – Sri Lanka’, which was awarded for an onsite cheque printing solution deployed on behalf of a client at their premises.

Standard Chartered Sri Lanka also captured the coveted ‘Best Domestic Custodian’ and ‘Best Sub-custodian – South Asia’ awards for Sri Lanka for the second consecutive year at “The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards for Institutional Investor, ETF, and Asset Servicing Providers 2020” presentation, further strengthening the Bank’s positioning in the industry as a trusted service provider.

Bingumal Thewarathanthri, CEO, Standard Chartered Sri Lanka attributed the achievements in the awards to the Bank’s product capability and local strength. “The breadth of the awards that Standard Chartered Sri Lanka has won alongside other industry colleagues is testament to the work that goes into every aspect of the Bank’s value offerings across the board. Each one of our cross functional teams have put in their best performance to sustain the Bank at the top over the last 12 months, and this award is a reward for their dedication,” he said.

The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, SSC (Sustainable Supply Chain) and Risk Management Awards are industry excellence recognitions awarded annually to companies and financial institutions that have launched or helped implement initiatives in corporate treasury management, trade finance, supply chain and/or risk management. This year’s awards feature the standout treasury and trade solutions that have adopted digitisation.

Commenting on the outstanding wins at the awards presentation, Roger Norton, Head, Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Sri Lanka said “Standard Chartered Sri Lanka has always put the customer’s needs first and has aspired to provide solutions to their problems. As the preferred Bank of some of the biggest corporates in the country, our teams work with dedication to ensure client satisfaction. It is especially gratifying that a customised solution we provided to one of our clients has brought us industry accolades, as it aptly represents our commitment to designing solutions that are tailored to meet the needs of our clients.”

The Asset Triple A Awards are awarded annually to corporates (Triple A Client Awards) and financial services providers (Triple A Service Provider Awards), on in-country/territory as well as regional levels in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America. The awards focus on areas such as cash management, liquidity management, trade finance and structured trade finance, supply chain, working capital and other key areas. Submissions for the awards were evaluated by The Asset Board of Editors based on inputs provided by clients, business statistics during the review period and information gathered during pitch meetings or calls. As is tradition, the awards announcements are usually staggered, culminating with the signature leadership and any discretionary awards to be announced at the September Awards dinner.

