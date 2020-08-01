Police obtain court order after port workers disrupt operations

The Police today obtained a court order after workers at the Colombo Port disrupted operations by blocking access routes to the port.

Trade unions staged a protest today demanding a written assurance from the Government that the East Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port will not be given to India.

Trade unions had staged a protest earlier last month but suspended the protest following assurances by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The trade unions had demanded that three new gantry cranes from China be installed at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour.

However, after suspending the strike earlier last month, the trade unions resumed a protest demanding a written assurance that the ETC will not be given to India despite pressure from India.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa and former Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila met the protesters yesterday and sought an end to the protest. However the attempt was futile.

As the protest continued the Police today obtained a court order preventing the protesters from blocking access routes to the port.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already appointed a five-member committee to examine and report on the concerns regarding the development of the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) and East Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port.

The Committee is headed by Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping, M.M.P.K. Mayadunne. (Colombo Gazette)