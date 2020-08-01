Narahenpita Motor Traffic Department to be closed on 4, 5 August

The Narahenpita Motor Traffic Department office is to be closed on 4th and 5th August as a result of the Parliamentary election.

Commissioner at the Department of Motor Traffic Sumith C.K. Alahakoon said that it has been declared through a gazette notification that polling stations No. 06 and 07 of the Colombo East (D) Electoral Division will be established at the Department of Motor Traffic in Elvitigala Mawatha, Colombo 05 for the Parliamentary Election to be held on 05.08.2020.

In terms of section 123 (1) of the Parliamentary Election Act No. 01 of 1981, facilities should be provided to keep up the polling stations free of disturbances.

Therefore, it has been decided that the Department of Motor Traffic, Narahenpita will be closed for the normal duties on 04.08.2020 and 05.08.2020, i.e. the previous day of the election and the day of the election, to carry out the polling stations free of disturbances. (Colombo Gazette)