Mahinda Deshapriya considering stepping down in September

By Indika Sri Aravinda

National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya is hoping to step down in September, weeks before his term ends.

Deshapriya told Colombo Gazette that while the term of the National Election Commission ends in November, he hopes to take time off from September for personal reasons.

“We (National Election Commission) have to go home on 13th of November 2020. I hope to take leave before that for some private work. So I may need to take time off from September 15th,” he said.

Deshapriya said that he has been involved in elections for 37 years and that was more than enough.

The National Election Commission Chairman also said that he hopes proposals put forward to Parliament related to the commission will be implemented by the time the next commission is appointed.

The 5th August Parliamentary election is likely to be Deshapriya’s last election as the Chairman of the National Election Commission. (Colombo Gazette)