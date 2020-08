The import levy on big onions has been increased by Rs. 35.00 per kilo, the Ministry of Finance said today.

The Ministry of Finance said that the price hike is in effect from midnight yesterday (Friday).

The import levy on big onions which was Rs. 15.00 has now been increased to Rs. 50.00 per kilogram.

In March a Gazette notification was issued setting a maximum retail price for a kg of big onions. (Colombo Gazette)