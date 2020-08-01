Daraz partners with Sri Lanka Post for package returns

Daraz, Sri Lanka’s largest online marketplace platform, partnered with Sri Lanka Post to enable easy returning of packages for all its customers, through the extensive post office network.

Accordingly, if a Daraz customer needs to return a package, it can be handed over to the nearest post office, thus minimizing the time taken to process order returns and increasing accessibility across the country. The MoU for the partnership was signed by Ranjith Ariyaratne – Post Master General of Sri Lanka Post and Rakhil Fernando – Managing Director of Daraz Sri Lanka at the Sri Lanka Post headquarters.

650 post offices under Sri Lanka Post have been registered as Daraz return drop-off locations under the first phase. The facility will be extended to the remaining 2,500 – 3,000 post offices in the future. Customers can return packages weighing up to 3 kg at any of the 650 post offices, in which the Daraz return flyer will be available. The nearest post office that enables Daraz returns can be located by accessing https://bit.ly/returnsdropoff . Following the return policy, customers should fill out customer details and tracking number of the order, while ensuring that all the items are included and is packed to the original condition. Neither Daraz nor the postal services will accept packages that do not adhere to this policy. Sri Lanka Post will then deliver the packages to the Daraz Sorting Center within 48 hours.

Sharing his view on the partnership, Managing Director of Daraz Sri Lanka, Rakhil Fernando stated, “Ensuring customer convenience as well as providing a quick delivery and return service is essential to our business. Partnering with Sri Lanka Post that has an expansive reach across the island gives us the advantage of enhancing the experience of Daraz users, while customers benefit with convenience. As a leader in the e-commerce industry in Sri Lanka, Daraz is ready to explore opportunities with the state regulated authorities to improve services for the general public”. If you want to stay updated with the latest news; follow Daraz Sri Lanka Official Blog.

Information on how to return on Daraz can be accessed on https://bit.ly/darazreturns