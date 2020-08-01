Cat nabbed near Welikada prison with heroin and other items

A cat has been nabbed near the Welikada prison with heroin and other items strapped around its neck.

Prison Department officers said that 1.7g of heroin was strapped around the neck of the cat found near the Welikada Magazine Prison in Colombo.

The prison officers also fond two mobile SIM cards and a memory chip hidden in a miniature pouch strapped around the neck of the cat.

Last month over 30 mobile phones and other items had been seized from parcels that were thrown into the Welikada Prison.

The Prison Department said that 38 mobile phones, 264 batteries, 20 sim cards, and 3.5 grams of heroin were retrieved from the parcels last month. (Colombo Gazette)