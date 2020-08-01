Arjuna says he was never approached to fix games

By Easwaran Rutnam

Former Sri Lanka Cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga says he was never approached to fix games when he was the captain.

Ranatunga also said that investigations into the recent match-fixing allegations should have continued.

“I always wondered why bookies never approached me. There were attempts to reach Aravinda de Silva and Sanath Jayasuriya but they alerted the management and it was handled well. Back then we also educated the cricketers on the dangers of match-fixing. Also, I remember late cricket commentator Tony Greig once told me, no one would approach me, knowing who I was. That was the best compliment I got,” he said.

Ranatunga also said that if then Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had evidence to back match-fixing allegations linked to the 2011 cricket world cup as claimed by him he should have investigated the allegations back then.

“Why wait till this election to speak about something that happened 9-10 years back? Also, I feel these investigations should have continued. Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that the players were not involved. You cannot fix a game without the involvement of the players. If I was Mahela or Sanga I would have told the investigators to continue and clear their name,” he said.

Ranatunga said that he feels the public outcry led to the authorities suspending the investigation. (Colombo Gazette)