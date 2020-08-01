Airtel offers latest data package for users studying and working from home

Responding to Sri Lanka’s surge in data utilization due to the rising engagement in e-learning platforms, meetings and live streaming, Airtel Lanka announced the launch of its latest Study from Home (SFH) and Work from Home (WFH) data package.

Despite the return of near normalcy in life, there is a shifting dynamic in the workforce with preference to continue WFH. Similarly, most schools, parents and students are resorting to distance learning tools and online platforms, owing to the widespread availability and ease of use of technologies to collaborate and stay in constant contact.

This latest data package is developed to make SFH and WFH even more conceivable as the offering will provide limitless usage for a period of 30 days for distance learning tools and e-learning websites, namely, Google Classrooms, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Office 365 and other government mandated e-learning platforms.

The package provides access to safe and secure websites for persons of all ages and is ideal for those learning from home as there is no requirement for any data add-ons. All similar platforms will be available for those working from home and any data usage outside these stated platforms will come under the user’s existing data plan.

The new data plan comes in at a price point of Rs.1499 excluding taxes and is available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers. The SFH and WFH data offer comes as an optional add-on pack, is available for usage from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and can be purchased via the ‘My Airtel’ self-servicing application. To find out more details visit www.airtel.lk or visit the ‘My Airtel’ app.