Unqualified individuals providing acupuncture treatment in Sri Lanka

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Unqualified individuals are reported to be providing acupuncture treatment, a traditional Chinese medicinal treatment, in Sri Lanka claiming to be registered under the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

Vice President of the Government registered Homoeopathic Practitioner’s Association, Dr. S. Ramesh told the Colombo Gazette that acupuncture is not a Government authorized treatment in Sri Lanka.

When inquired in this regard from the Director of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital Dr. Asela Gunawardena, he confirmed to the the Colombo Gazette that there was no authorized acupuncture clinic at the hospital.

He said late Dr. Anton Jayasuriya, an internationally recognized medical doctor who introduced the potential of Complementary and Alternative Medicine for the treatment of disease had trained some individuals in acupuncture in the 1990s and 2000, but the unit was later suspended after the year 2000 and remains so to date.

Dr. Gunawardena said that some individuals who had received this training are now reported to be providing acupuncture treatment across Sri Lanka claiming to be trained under the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramesh pointed out that these individuals have now commenced providing acupuncture courses with a commercial benefit.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a report on the adverse effects of wrongful acupuncture treatment, such as internal bleeding and nerve damage.

The public in Sri Lanka is in danger of such health risks due to acupuncture treatment being conducted by unqualified individuals, Dr. Ramesh said.

Dr. Ramesh further said that an appeal has been made to the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe to investigate in this regard, but action is yet to be taken.

Two cases have also been filed at the Court calling for the suspension of such unauthorized medical practices, Dr. Ramesh added. (Colombo Gazette)