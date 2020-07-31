Port operations disrupted owing to protest

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Port operations have been disrupted due to a protest staged by the Trade Union Collective of the Colombo Port Employees.

Members of the Trade Union Collective staged a protest obstructing the Hartal Bridge on the Port Access Road today.

President of the Trade Union Collective W. Seneviratne told the Colombo Gazette that the protest was staged demanding that the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port be operated under the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The Government is attempting to covertly sign an agreement to sell it to India and a private company based in Sri Lanka, he added. (Colombo Gazette)