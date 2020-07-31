Nihonbashi celebrates 25 years with the launch of it food-hall with Luxe Colombo

Nihonbashi, an iconic dining destination has partnered with Luxe Colombo to create a food-hall concept, where premium imported products are available for purchase or can be enjoyed at the ‘Taste Lab’ with a glass of wine, sake or sushi. This is the first space in Sri Lanka where an extensive range of specialty cheeses and cold-cuts are paired with wines from around the world and can be sampled at the space itself.

After 25 years in its original location, a stone’s throw from Galle Face Green, famed Chef-restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa decided it was time to adopt a modern concept of a ‘deli-style’ space where specially curated menus could come in to play along with small pop-ups showcasing his love of Japanese cuisine and steaks. It would also be a space for his chef friends to host pop-ups, to capture the attention of a growing segment of discerning luxury diners, while at the same time staying true to the Zen spirit of Nihonbashi, which prides itself on high-quality produce and authenticity that has kept.

raising the bar over 25 years and was in fact the first restaurant in Sri Lanka to ever make it to the prestigious Asia’s 50 best Restaurant list. Luxe Colombo has fast earned a solid reputation as a purveyor of fine-foods from Europe and delivery options are also available out of this well-located space.

The ‘Taste Lab’ embodies the best of the brand’s personality. Visitors to the space are met with a sense of serenity and anticipation as they walk across the pond. The space has been designed to maintain its Zen interiors in this atrium flooded with natural light. It brings an open-air courtyard feel inside and the leafy-green foliage used as decor adds to the fresh feel. Original features such as the bamboo columns and pond are highlighted at night with subtle lighting.

Ready-made vegan soups, aged soy-sauce, a delectable range of freshly-made mayonnaises and many other Nihonbashi ready-to-go products are also available at ‘Taste Lab’ along with Luxe Colombo’s gourmet collection.