All liquor shops in the country will remain closed on 05 and 06 August, the Department of Excise announced today.

The Department said liquor shops are to be closed in view of the General Elections 2020.

The elections will be held on 05 August with polling commencing from 07.00 a.m. and concluding at 5.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the counting of ballots and the issuing of results will take place on 06 August. (Colombo Gazette)