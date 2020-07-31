Interim order issued suspending trial against Nissanka

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim order suspending the trial before the Colombo High Court on Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.

The Court of Appeal has also suspended the trial against the Chairman of Rakna Lanka, Major General (Retired) Palitha Fernando.

Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and the former Chairman of Rakna Lanka, Major General Palitha Fernando had been indicted in 2017 in a bribery case.

Senadhipathi and Major General Palitha Fernando had been indicted in a Rs. 35.5 million bribery case.

Senadhipathi was arrested and remanded in October last year but was granted bail in January.

He was wanted over the Avant Garde floating armoury case.

The Attorney General had filed indictments in the Avant-Garde arms trafficking case against Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others last September.

The AG filed 7,573 charges against the accused in the case before the Trial-at-Bar at the Special High Court. (Colombo Gazette)