Former MP Premalal Jayasekera sentenced to death

The Ratnapura High Court today imposed death sentences on former Parliamentarian Premalal Jayasekara and two others.

The verdict was issued on the suspects for shooting to death another during the 2015 Presidential election.

Provincial Councilor Nilantha Jayakody and Kahawatta Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Vajira Darshana are the other two individuals sentenced to death.

The shooting had occurred when a group of United National Party (UNP) supporters was decorating a stage set up for the political rally of Presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena in Kahawatte on 05 January 2015.

One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Former MP Premalal Jayasekera was arrested in connection to the shooting in January 2015 and was later released on bail in December 2015.

Premalal Jayasekara is contesting the upcoming General Election under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna from the Ratnapura district. (Colombo Gazette)