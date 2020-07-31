Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara arrested

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) SSP Shani Abeysekara has been arrested.

The Police said that Abeysekara was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) over allegations he concealed evidence in a weapons case.

Just yesterday Abeysekara had withdrawn the latest Fundamental Rights (FR) petition he filed before the Supreme Court seeking court intervention to be reinstated to his post.

His lawyers informed court that the latest FR petition was withdrawn as another petition had been filed earlier.

Last December Abeysekara filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court (SC) challenging his transfer.

Abeysekara filed another petition before the Supreme Court earlier this month seeking court intervention to be reinstated to his post.

Abeysekara was transferred and assigned to serve as the Personal Assistant to the Southern DIG following the recent Presidential elections.

The National Police Commission (NPC) had approved the transfer which was made on a request by the Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne.

Abeysekara led investigations into several high profile cases involving politicians who were then in the opposition but are now in power.

The current Government had accused Abeysekara of carrying out a political agenda while the opposition accused the authorities of taking revenge on Abeysekara. (Colombo Gazette)