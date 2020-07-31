Construction of new BIA terminal to commence in September

Construction of a new terminal at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) is to commence in September 2020 and will be completed within 3 years.

Once completed, the new terminal will be able to handle another 9 mn passengers per annum and which will enable BIA to handle 15 mn passengers in aggregate per annum.

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited organized an awareness program to educate the key stakeholders on the BIA Terminal 2 construction project today (Friday).

Moving ahead with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s vision: ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’, AASL is geared up to develop the international airports in Sri Lanka, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited said.

Japan Airport Consultants Inc. (JAC) and Nippon Koei Co. Ltd. (NK) are working on this project as the consultants. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been the funding partner for this project.

Under the project, a new multi-level terminal building, two new piers and a link course will be built. The ‘Package A’ consists of construction of new multilevel terminal building (Terminal 2) with an approximate floor area of 180,000 m2, where arrivals and departures are separated vertically, Pier no.2 and Pier no.3 with a link concourse, new parking apron and taxiways, elevated access roads, multi-story car park and public utilities. TAISEI Corporation, Japan, is the contractor for this project.

Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL), Aruna Warushahennadihe, Director AASL and Director in charge Terminal 2 BIA, the senior officials of AASL along with the top officials of Japan Airport Consultants Inc., Japan International Cooperation Agency, TAISEI Corporation enlightened the audience on the BIA Terminal 2 development project through a series of presentations.

Addressing the gathering S Hettiarachchi, the Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, highlighted the importance of completion of this project within 3 years for the development of the aviation industry in Sri Lanka. Further, he elaborated the key aspects of the construction project and the policy of the government.

Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri Chairman, AASL, Mr. Upul Dharmadasa, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), Mr. Rajeewasiri Sooriyaarachchi, Vice Chairman AASL, Board of Directors of AASL, Head of Divisions and senior officers of AASL, and other officials of the key stakeholders attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)