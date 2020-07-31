China assures continued support to Sri Lanka

China says it is trying its best to help Sri Lanka overcome the coronavirus pandemic and would continue supporting the island country.

The China-Sri Lanka Cooperation Studies Center of the Pathfinder Foundation together with the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka launched on Thursday the Sinhalese translation of the Chinese book “Prevention and Control of COVID-19” which outlines health and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The translated book was launched at the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka with copies handed over to Sri Lanka’s Education Ministry and Health Ministry.

The original Chinese version of the book is authored by Prof. Zhang Wenhong, a Chinese expert in infectious diseases.

Dr. Lakshmi Somatunga, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health, speaking at the translated book launch said authorities were pleased to see the book translated in Sinhalese which would benefit a majority of Sri Lankans and it will serve as an effective tool to all those who read it.

“During this global pandemic, China has shown the world on how to give others. We have to live with this pandemic for some time and because of this, universal safety precautions have been adapted. It is encouraging to see China’s courage to face these challenges,” Lakshmi said.

Pathfinder Foundation Executive Director Lakshman Siriwardana said the book authored by Prof. Zhang and translated to Sinhala by Lakshmana Saparamadu includes many health practices and guidelines to the student and adult population.

He said China and Sri Lanka have shared close ties since the early 1950s and said these relations will be the most critical for Sri Lanka in the future as many sectors in the island country had benefited from development projects funded by China in recent years.

Charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka Hu Wei said the book will be very helpful for the general public as it gives a better understanding on what the world should do in fighting against the COVID-19.

It provides comprehensive guidance to the public and will be beneficial for students as well, Hu said.

“During the outbreak in China, we were deeply touched by our Sri Lankan friends because they showed the Chinese people their support in different ways,” Hu said.

He said China was trying its best to help Sri Lanka overcome the pandemic and would continue supporting the island country. (Colombo Gazette)