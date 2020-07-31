Badulla candidate distributes Rs. 5000 notes to public

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A candidate contesting the 5th August Parliamentary election in Badulla has been distributing Rs. 5000 notes to the public.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said that the candidate has distributed over Rs. 20 million to the public to secure their votes.

CMEV National Coordinator Manjula Gajanayake told Colombo Gazette that an uneven playing field has been created ahead of the election with vote buying underway.

When asked by Colombo Gazette, National Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya noted that a draft bill to cap election spending has already been put forward to Parliament.

He noted that cabinet had also approved the draft Bill but the Bill was never approved.

Deshapriya said he hopes the new Parliament will finalise the Bill and approve it. (Colombo Gazette)