AG files indictments against Rajitha over white van press

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today filed indictments against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and former Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Dr. Mohamed Rumie.

The indictments were filed at the Colombo High Court over the controversial white van media conference.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne is alleged to have organized the controversial press briefing on 10 November ahead of the 2019 Presidential Election.

Mohamed Rumi is accused of funding the two men who appeared at the press conference claiming to be a victim and driver of the white van abductions.

In December 2019, the AG instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest Senaratne in connection to the incident.

Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested and remanded, was granted bail in December 2019 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

However, the Attorney General in January 2020 filed a revised application in court against the court order to grant bail to Senaratne.

Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne, who was later arrested by the CID on 13 May and remanded, was granted bail on 10 June 2020.

In June 2020, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued warrants on the two men who appeared at the white van press conference. (Colombo Gazette)