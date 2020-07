Two officers attached to the Kelaniya and Kollonawa District Secretariats have been arrested for the possession of ‘Ice’.

The Police had seized 250g of Crystal methamphetamine aka Ice worth Rs. 2.5 million from the suspects.

The two men were taken into custody while transporting the stock of narcotics in a car.

They were arrested in Paliyagoda in Pattiyahandiya. (Colombo Gazette)