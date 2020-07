The Sri Lanka Navy has seized nearly 1000 kg of turmeric off the coast of Mannar.

Navy Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told the Colombo Gazette that one suspect was arrested with the stock of turmeric at the Oluthuduvai beach in Mannar.

It is suspected that the turmeric may have been smuggled out from India and brought to Sri Lanka via sea.

Captain de Silva further said that the suspect has been handed over to the area Health Officials to be placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)