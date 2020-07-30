Over 110 passengers arrive in Sri Lanka

Over 110 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka via 03 separate flights this morning (30), the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said.

Forty (40) passengers had arrived from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on flight EY 264.

Another four (02) passengers had arrived on flight QR 668 from Doha, Qatar.

Seventy- seven (77) passengers had arrived via flight 6E 9034 from Chennai, India.

All 119 passengers have been placed in mandatory quarantine at Military -operated quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)