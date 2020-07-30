Nations Trust Bank American Express ties up with PickMe

Nations Trust Bank American Express joins hands with PickMe, Sri Lanka’s leading mobility solutions provider, to provide convenient and cashless payment methods for Nations Trust Bank American Express Cardmembers. Whether it’s hailing a taxi, getting food delivered or accessing any of PickMe’s other services; Cardmembers can now simply add their American Express Card as a payment method on the PickMe app and enjoy easy, fast and secure cashless payments.

To celebrate the announcement of this partnership, Nations Trust Bank American Express is offering savings of 30% on the first four rides with a maximum of up to LKR 250/- saving per ride until 29th of July 2020.

Speaking about the partnership, Niluka Gunatilake – Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank said, “We are always excited to add convenience and value to the lives of our Cardmembers. Entering into this partnership with PickMe is also a significant milestone on our journey of partnering with merchants that are skewed towards offering customers a simplified, non-cash payment option that eliminates the hassle and risks of dealing with physical cash. Cardmembers simply need to add their American Express Card as a payment option on the PickMe app to use this fast and secure payment method. We’re also happy to be able to reward Cardmembers who use their Cards on PickMe with a 30% saving on their first four rides, making it not just convenient but also rewarding.”

Isira Perera – Chief Operating Officer at PickMe added “Through this new partnership, many more customers will be able to opt for cashless payments. As we continue to grow as a Company, we are committed to forging strategic alliances and passing on the benefits and conveniences to our customers. PickMe is a well-respected brand in Sri Lanka and has become a force to be reckoned with in the transport mobility landscape in the country. We are confident that this partnership will prove to be mutually beneficial and rewarding”

To find out more about this partnership and other offers along with the various benefits and privileges of being a Cardmember, please visit Nations Trust Bank American Express online at www.americanexpress.lk or www.nationstrust.com or call the 24-hour Customer Service Hotline on (011) 4 414141.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, 365-day banking and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.