ETI Directors questioned by CID for several hours

The Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments were questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today for several hours.

Jeevaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe arrived at the CID office in Fort this morning and were questioned for approximately 8 hours.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry is currently investigating irregularities concerning ETI Finance.

The commission has been mandated to investigate wrongdoing, irregularities and malpractice concerning ETI Finance Ltd.

The Committee informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month that ETI Investments had not followed the proper procedures in their conduct from its inception.

It had invested its assets in other institutes and at the same time, it had not been supervised by the Central Bank, the Committee pointed out.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka had this month suspended the business activities of Swarnamahal Financial Services PLC and ETI Investments Ltd. (Colombo Gazette)