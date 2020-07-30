Employee of Lankapura Divisional Secretariat contracts virus

A staff member of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat has become the latest patient to be detected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the patient was detected following PCR or COVID-19 tests conducted by the Secretariat.

The individual is said to have associated with a patient detected with COVID-19 at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

Dr. Jasinghe added that measures have been taken to trace those who had come into direct contact with the patient who has been placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)