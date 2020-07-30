Eagle suspected to have been used by ‘Angoda Lokka’ seized

An eagle suspected to be used by underworld kingpin ‘Angoda Lokka’ for his drug trafficking ring was seized by the Police today.

The bird was reportedly seized from a poultry farm in Meegoda.

The owner of the farm and another individual were also arrested with an air rifle and 10 bullets.

The suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by officials from the Western Province Police Intelligence Unit.

They have been identified as 19 and 30-year-old men from Meegoda and have been handed over to the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Athurugiriya Police Station. (Colombo Gazette)