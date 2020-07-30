Concerns raised in House of Lords on TGTE, Adele Balasingham

Concerns have been raised in the House of Lords on the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) and Adele Balasingham.

Speaking during a debate on ‘Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020’ Lord Naseby said that the LTTE was succeeded by the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) which has been proscribed in Sri Lanka.

Lord Naseby noted that the TGTE has started legal action in the UK courts to lift the proscription on the LTTE.

“The TGTE espouses an ideology which is almost identical to that of the LTTE; it has never denounced violence or the terrorism of the LTTE; it disseminates propaganda worldwide, targeting young people, mainly Tamils, with commemorative events, waving LTTE flags and the black tiger, et cetera,” he said.

He also said that the TGTE has never shown any remorse over child soldiers.

Lord Naseby noted that UNICEF had stated on 31 July 2005 that 5,081 underaged soldiers were recruited, 40% girls and 60% boys, and at the end of the war, 594 was the small number that were left.

“Still, in this country, we have Mrs Balasingham, who was the arch recruiter and trainer of the child soldiers, residing comfortably in the United Kingdom. That is a challenge we need to face,” he said.

Mrs Balasingham is the Australian-born wife of Anton Balasingham who was the chief strategist and peace negotiator for the LTTE. (Colombo Gazette)