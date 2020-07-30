Champika accuses Government of using KP for polls

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka today accused the Government of using Kumaran Pathmanathan, alias KP, a key LTTE leader, for its election campaign.

Speaking at an election rally today, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate at the Parliamentary election said that KP is carrying out the election campaign of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in Kilinochchi.

Pathmanathan is wanted in India over the murder of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Ranawaka said that both KP and former LTTE Eastern Commander Karuna Amman are working for the SLPP.

Patali Champika Ranawaka also threatened to expose United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The former Minister said that Wickremesinghe and senior members of the UNP have a hidden deal with the Government.

He said that he is prepared to expose certain deals of Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)