Army twins attempt to enter Guinness Book of World Records

Army twins, Major General Pooraka Seneviratne and Major General Jayantha Seneviratne, today made an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva together with Sri Lanka’s authorized representative for the Guinness Book of World Records, Saman Amarasinghe, Chairman, National Steering Council, Guinness World Records at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and a host of Senior Army Officers attended an event held in this regard.

The twin brothers, Major General Pooraka Seneviratne of Sri Lanka Signal Corps, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff and Major General Jayantha Seneviratne of Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment, Commander, Security Forces – West and Colonel of the Regiment Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment, the only twins in the Army, enlisted to the Army together, commissioned on the same day, followed foreign courses in Quetta in the same syndicate, received simultaneous promotions in the Army, and are finally set to retire on the same day.

The formal signing ceremony at the Army Headquarters today kicked off soon after the arrival of the day’s Chief Guest, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Saman Amarasinghe, Chairman, National Steering Council, Guinness World Records at Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs then presented the introductory speech and set out the criteria that qualify the entry into Guinness Records and how the Army duo should fulfill those guidelines.

Assistant Registrar General, Ms Lakshika Ganepola, the official representative of the Registrar General’s Office of Birth authenticated the birth certificates of the twins and handed them over to Amarasinghe.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva in accordance with criteria requirements authenticated all military career documents of both Majors General and delivered them to Amarasinghe. (Colombo Gazette)