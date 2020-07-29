Sri Lanka to amend Major Club League Tournament structure

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board is to amend the Major Club League Tournament structure.

In a statement today the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said that at an Extraordinary General Meeting held yesterday the Board unanimously approved two Resolutions that would give effect to the following changes to the Major Club League Tournament structure for 2019/20 season only.

a) To reduce the duration of Tier “A” Super Eight marches from 4 days to 3 days. b) To suspend the Promotion/Relegation provisions.

Accordingly the Tournament Committee decided to conduct the balance Tier “A” matches as per the attached Fixture List. (Colombo Gazette)