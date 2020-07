Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) K. Mathivanan today announced he will resign from his post.

K. Mathivanan cited the lack of transparency in the present SLC administration as the reason for his resignation.

He was elected as the Vice President of the SLC after acquiring 80 votes during the SLC election in 2019 held to appoint new office bearers.

According to Sri Lanka Cricket K. Mathivanan has over 20 years of experience in cricket administration. (Colombo Gazette)