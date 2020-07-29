Sajith prepared to face corruption probe

Former Minister and Samagi Jana Balawegaya Prime Ministerial candidate Sajith Premadasa says he is prepared to face any investigation on alleged corruption committed when he was a Minister.

Speaking at an election rally in Borella today Premadasa said that the Government has begun to sling mud at him with the support of a group of bank thieves.

A committee appointed to probe financial malpractices in the Central Cultural Fund between 2016- 2019 had reported this week that over Rs. 11 billion had been misused from the Fund.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the Minister of Buddhasasana, Cultural, and Religious Affairs had appointed the committee consisting of former High Court Judge Gamini Sarath Edirisinghe, former Cabinet Secretary Gotabhaya Jayaratne and Senior Attorney Harigupta Rohanadheera.

In its report, the committee has instructed the Government to institute legal action against those who were in the administration of the Central Cultural Fund between 2016-2019.

The Central Cultural Fund was under the purview of Premadasa, who was a Minister at the time.

Premadasa insisted that he has never misused Government funds and is prepared to face any investigation to clear his name. (Colombo Gazette)