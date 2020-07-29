Over 480,000 people unemployed in Sri Lanka

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Over 480,000 people are unemployed in Sri Lanka, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Census and Statistics is to conduct a survey to ascertain the number of persons who had lost their employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey will focus on the drop in manufacturing, income, and expenses incurred for disinfectants and other related costs.

Attention will be focussed on drivers of three-wheelers and other taxi services and individuals from other sectors for the survey.

The Department of Census and Statistics intends to complete the survey, which will be conducted online, by 15 August, and will make it public by September.

The annual report issued by the Department on unemployment for the year 2020 reports that nearly 480,000 individuals are currently unemployed in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)