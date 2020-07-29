Negombo prison chief jailors surrender to court

Chief Jailors of the Negombo prison Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senratne surrendered to the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Arrest warrants were issued on the two prison officials on charges of providing special facilities to inmates at the Negombo prison.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to obtain warrants and arrest four officials from the Negombo prison, including the two suspects, interdicted Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurudha Sampayo and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

The arrest warrants were issued over an ongoing investigation into allegations of mobile phones and other items being provided to inmates.

During a raid conducted on the Negombo Prison, which was in the spotlight over luxury cells, officials had discovered a number of mobile phones, SIM cards and other phone accessories.

Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala, who surrendered to the Negombo magistrate last wednesday (22), was remanded till today (29). (Colombo Gazette)