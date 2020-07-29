Maximum charge imposed on dengue tests

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued a Gazette notification setting a maximum charge for tests pertaining to the diagnosis of dengue.

“The Consumer Affairs Authority orders that no Medical Test Laboratory shall charge, or levy any charges or fees directly or indirectly for conducting of the Laboratory Tests specified hereunder, above the Maximum charge or fee specified therein,” the Gazette notice said.

As per the Gazette, a maximum charge of Rs. 1200 has been set for the Dengue tests.

Meanwhile, a maximum charge of Rs. 400 has been set for a full blood count test.

The CAA said the maximum charge has been issued for both tests and reports as well.

The Gazette notification comes into effect from today. (Colombo Gazette)