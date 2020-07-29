Low voter turnout expected at Parliamentary election

A low voter turnout is expected at the 5th August Parliamentary election, election observers said today.

The Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV) said that most people are likely to avoid going to polling booths because of the coronavirus.

CMEV Co-Convenor and Centre for Policy Alternatives Executive Director Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu told reporters today that while there was a voter turnout of around 83 percent at the last Presidential election, the numbers at the 5th August Parliamentary election is likely to be much lower.

“The question is how many people will actually turn up?” he said.

He said that while Sri Lankans usually like to vote at any election, that may not be the case this time around.

Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu said that among the concerns is if the coronavirus will be a deterrent for older persons who may need assistance to go the polls.

He also said that 3 out of 5 people he had spoken to have said they will not vote or will spoil their vote.

Saravanamuttu said that a lot of people seemed disappointed with the available choices at this election. (Colombo Gazette)