Kavinda Jayawardana apologises to LGBT community

Former Parliamentarian and Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate at the upcoming Parliamentary election, Dr. Kavinda Jayawardana apologised to the LGBT community after comments he had made in an interview drew strong reactions.

In an interview on social media, Jayawardana had said that he does not accept LGBT rights.

He went further by saying that LGBT was a mental disorder and was misleading the youth.

His comments drew strong reactions on social media, not just from the LGBT community but ordinary citizens as well.

In a twitter message today Jayawardana apologised saying he did not intend to offend or discriminate any individual.

“To all my friends in the LGBT community, I am extremely sorry for my very insensitive comment during an interview yesterday,” he tweeted.

He also said that he himself was a victim of being accused of being a homosexual through a fake video and that it had traumatised him. (Colombo Gazette)