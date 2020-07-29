Jayantha Dharmadasa appointed new SLC VP

Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa has been appointed as the new Vice President of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Sri Lanka Cricket said that K. Mathivanan who held the office of Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket had tendered his resignation today to the Office of the Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket. The resignation of Mathivanan will come to effect immediately.

The Executive Committee at its Emergency Meeting held this afternoon, accepted the resignation of Mathivanan and proceeded with appointing a Vice President for the position vacant in terms of the provisions of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Accordingly, the Committee unanimously decided to appoint Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa as the new Vice President of SLC for the position made vacant by virtue of Mathivanan’s resignation, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said.

Sri Lanka Cricket claimed the resignation of Mathivanan comes in the wake of the recent unanimous decision of Executive Committee to hold an inquiry against Mathivanan for indulging in unethical practices in his capacity as an Office Bearer. (Colombo Gazette)