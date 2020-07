Two suspects, including a Sergeant attached to the Excise Department, were arrested in Uswatakeiyawa today.

They were arrested during a raid conducted in the Pamunugama area in Uswatakeiyawa early this morning.

The suspects were arrested on charges of transporting illicit liquor and a stock of ethanol belonging to a private company.

The Police had seized 180 ml of illicit liquor and 05 bottles of Ethanol from the suspects’ possession. (Colombo Gazette)