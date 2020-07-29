Advisory committee appointed to protect archaeological sites

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today appointed an Archaeology Advisory committee to protect sites with archaeological importance in Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister’s Media Unit said the newly appointed Archaeology Advisory committee consists of 20 members.

This is the second committee to be appointed by the Prime Minister within this month pertaining to Archaeological sites.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rajapaksa appointed a 5- member Committee headed by the Director- General of Archaeology Senarath Dissanayake to investigate the demolition of a building with archaeological value in Kurunegala.

The 13th Century King’s Court of King Bhuvanaikabahu II in Kurunegala dating back to the Kurunegala / Yapahuwa Kingdom Era and which falls under the supervision of the Department of Archaeology was allegedly demolished by the Mayor of Kurunegala and officials from the Urban Development Authority on 17 July.

The preliminary report of the committee appointed to investigate the demolition, consisting of five proposals, including to institute legal action against those responsible for the demolition, was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on 22 July.

Thereafter, Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera obtained an order from the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court to protect and prevent access to the site of the demolished building.

A writ application was also filed by Leader of the Jathika Jana Balawegaya Namal Karunaratn at the Court of Appeal seeking the arrest of the Mayor of Kurunegala over the demolition. (Colombo Gazette)