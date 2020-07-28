UNP expels 54 members who joined SJB

The United National Party (UNP) today expelled 54 of its members who had obtained nominations under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for the 05 August General Elections.

The UNP Working Committee also expelled another 61 local Government members for not supporting the party during the ongoing election campaign.

The UNP said letters are to be sent to the relevant members informing them of their suspension.

The names of the suspended members will be made public after the letters are issued, the party added.

On 29 May, the UNP working committee suspended the membership of 102 party members, who had submitted nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) for the upcoming General Election.

In June, the Colombo District Court rejected to issue an injunction order requested by the SJB on the UNP’s decision to suspend the 102 members.

Thereafter, the Civil Appeal High Court of the Western Province rejected without a hearing the appeal submitted by General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara against the rejection of the UNP memberships of members from the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)