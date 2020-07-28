Red alert issued for dengue

The National Dengue Control Unit has warned of an increase in the number of patients diagnosed with dengue due to the rainy weather experienced in various districts.

Entomological surveys report a high number of dengue cases in the latter part of this year in comparison to the beginning of the year.

The National Dengue Control unit said 50% of located in and around the Colombo Municipality have been identified as grounds conducive for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

The current situation could worsen if the prevalent rainy weather continues and necessary measures are not taken to control the spread of dengue mosquitoes, it said.

Areas falling under the Colombo Municipality, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Galle, and Ratnapura have been identified as high-risk Districts. (Colombo Gazette)