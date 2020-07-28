Parliament to be presented with COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament is to be presented with a set of guidelines essential for the conduct of sessions in a safe environment post General Elections as measure of facing the challenges of COVID19, Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. Lakshman Gamlath said.

Dr. Lakshman Gamlath said the guidelines will be presented to Parliament next Friday.

He further stated that the draft pertaining to the guidelines will be submitted to the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

A group of health officials representing the Ministry of Health accompanied by the Deputy Director General Dr. Laxman Gamlath visited the Parliament premises on the 22nd of July 2020 to instruct on the measures to be taken complying with health guidelines post general elections in preparation of a mechanism to protect the dignitaries including the Members of Parliament who will be attending Parliament sittings, the Parliament staff and the security forces from the COVID19 virus post General Elections.

The health officials who inspected various sections of Parliament expressed satisfaction over the health care measures already taken by Parliament.

The Deputy Director General of Health Services, said that special attention will be paid to the chamber, cafeteria’s and the library of Parliament when compiling the health care guidelines.

These guidelines are being prepared by the Ministry of Health at the request of the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake. (Colombo Gazette)