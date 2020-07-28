Main suspect involved in throwing parcels into Welikada prison arrested

The main suspect involved in throwing parcels into the Welikada prison has been arrested.

The Police said that heroin and four mobile phones were seized from the suspect.

Earlier this month over 30 mobile phones and other items had been seized from parcels that were thrown into the Welikada Prison.

Prison Department officials said 18 parcels were thrown over the wall into the premises of the Welikada Prison.

Officials said 38 mobile phones, 264 batteries, 20 sim cards, and 3.5 grams of heroin were retrieved from the parcels.

Meanwhile, 15 persons were arrested this month in connection to throwing parcels containing mobile phones and other items into the Kalutara Prison.

The Police had found two mobile phones, phone chargers, heroin, and tobacco in the parcel thrown over the prison wall. (Colombo Gazette)