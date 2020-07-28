Heavy rain and strong winds expected over next few days

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for heavy rain and strong winds effective over the next few days.

The Met Department said the showery condition over the island, particularly in the south-western part is expected to enhance to some extent in the coming days due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Very heavy rainfalls above 150 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts. Heavy rainfalls about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Northern, North-central and Northwestern provinces and in the Trincomalee district. Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the Southern province, and the Polonnaruwa, and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

The Met Department says heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas, water inundation in low lying areas and uprooting of large avenue trees.

People living in hilly areas, particularly landslide-prone areas, and drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas have been requested to be vigilant.

The Department further requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, beware of fallen trees and power lines, and to remain vigilant of weather advisories issued in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)