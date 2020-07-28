Government claims Central Cultural Fund grossly misused

The Committee appointed to probe financial malpractices in the Central Cultural Fund between 2016- 2019 has reported over Rs. 11 billion had been misused from the Fund.

The Committee handed over the report on its findings to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of Buddhasasana, Cultural, and Religious Affairs appointed the Committee consisting of former High Court Judge Gamini Sarath Edirisinghe, former Cabinet Secretary Gotabhaya Jayaratne and Senior Attorney Harigupta Rohanadheera.

In its report, the Committee has instructed the Government to institute legal action against those who were in the administration of the Central Cultural Fund between 2016-2019.

The Committee further said funds had been illegally released via the Dollar account of the Central Cultural Fund and Rs. 400 million had been released from the Fund’s fixed deposit without approval during the Presidential Election in 2019.

A further 25 current accounts had also been created under the Central Cultural Fund without the approval of the Treasury, the Committee added. (Colombo Gazette)