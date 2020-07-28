Chamith Director of Isobar & Response at Dentsu Aegis Network Sri Lanka joins the judging panel for ‘The Drum Digital Advertising Awards’

Chamith Buthgumwa, Director of Isobar & Response at Dentsu Aegis Network Sri Lanka has been invited to act as a Jury Member for the Drum Digital APAC Advertising Awards 2021, a key annual event in the global advertising industry, organized by The Drum, one of the world’s largest marketing platforms. The Drum Awards run throughout the year to identify best practices, companies and people in the digital advertising industry across the globe.

The Drum is Europe’s largest media and marketing website and the fastest growing in the US and APAC. This renowned platform attracts over 1.4 million unique users and has over 200,000 social followers. The Drum enables its readers to make informed decisions by presenting them with the best of effective digital advertising executions. Advertising agencies, in-house marketing teams, design consultancies, digital agencies, PR companies, integrated agencies and anyone else that has carried out marketing over the eligibility period can apply for the Drum Awards.

“Every year, the winners of the drum digital advertising awards act as the barometer in the APAC region, identifying truly ground-breaking work that is defining the industry landscape. The jurors are of the highest quality and caliber, and personally, this is a great achievement for me and I’m looking forward to witnessing the most deserving work, get awarded and celebrated,” commented Chamith.

Chamith was the first-ever Sri Lankan to represent Sri Lanka as a judge at the MMA Smarties Awards— considered the Oscars of mobile marketing. He himself clinched numerous global accolades including WARC Media Gold Award and SMARTIES ‘Top of the Category’ Award.

In his role as the Head of Isobar & Response at Dentsu Aegis Network Sri Lanka, he leads innovations across the Company’s digital processes and structure to unleash creativity shaped through a clear strategy. Previous work assignments include Associate Director (Digital Strategy) and Head of Digital for Team Unilever at GroupM. With over 300 articles, lectures, conference appearances, and a few shared quotes, he is now one of the most followed within the industry.