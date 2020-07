Sri Lanka detected 23 new coronavirus patients during the 24 hours ending at 6am today, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

This included 17 inmates at the Senapura rehabilitation center and six arrivals.

NOCPCO said that the arrivals who had contracted the virus included five from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia.

The total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka so far stood at 2805. (Colombo Gazette)